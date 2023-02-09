Man in critical condition, woman in jail after fight

It was reported there was an altercation outside of the home. Several people who live at the home told deputies the two got into a verbal altercation, and it then became physical.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in the Bibb County Jail, and a man is in critical condition after a fight.

Deputies arrived at a home on Patterson Street just after 6:15 Wednesday morning, after receiving a call of aggravated battery.

It was reported there was an altercation outside of the home. Several people who live at the home told deputies the two got into a verbal altercation, and it then became physical.

During the incident, the man was pushed down and he hit his head on the ground. After the physical altercation, the man had to be assisted when being taken back into the home. He then began to have complaints of pain and became unresponsive.

The name of the victim has not be released at this time.

Investigators met with each person who lives in the home and identified 24-year-old Michaela Joy Rhodenhiser, as the woman involved in the fight. After interviewing Rhodenhiser about the incident, she was taken into custody and charged of Aggravated Battery.