Man found not responsible for Times Square vehicle rampage

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who used his car to hit pedestrians in Times Square has been cleared of responsibility because of mental illness. The verdict came Wednesday at the New York City trial of Richard Rojas.

The jury affirmed an insanity defense claiming Rojas was so mentally ill he didn’t know what he was doing during the 2017 attack. It injured 20 people and killed a young tourist.

The judge has said the finding would qualify Rojas an open ended “involuntary mental commitment” instead of a lengthy prison term. He ordered Rojas held while he drafts an examination order, and said there would be a hearing on the matter Thursday.