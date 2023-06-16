Man caught with cocaine, pills after running from deputies

JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man is in jail after trying to run away from deputies during a traffic stop on Wednesday.



According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle on Highway 49 near the Garrison Road area. They say while they deputy was speaking with the driver, Thomas Bacon, he smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and asked for assistance during the traffic stop.

When backup arrived on scene, the deputy began searching the vehicle. During the search the suspect ran off, but he was caught a brief foot chase and struggle.

Deputies say he was holding a large amount of suspected cocaine, prescription pills and $8,000.

Bacon is charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer, and four counts of Possession of a Schedule II Substance with the Intent to Distribute.

