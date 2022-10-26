Man arrested for trying to rob Forsyth credit union

FORSYTH, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Forsyth Police arrested a man Wednesday for trying to rob a credit union.

According to Forsyth Police, officers responded to a panic alarm at Robins Financial Credit Union at 76 E Johnston Street around 4:30 p.m.

Once on scene, officers say they discovered Michael Loftis had entered the bank and approached the teller counter. Officers say Loftis placed his hand in to his jacket pocket, pointed it at the teller and told her to give him the money.

Officers arrested Loftis. He is charged with robbery by intimidation.

No employees and customers were injured.