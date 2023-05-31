Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Warner Robins home

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was arrested Tuesday night for Driving Under the Influence after crashing his car into the front of a home.

According to the incident report from the Warner Robins Police Department, around 9 p.m. officers were sent to the intersection of Holly Street and Bernard Drive in reference to a single vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they found a car had struck the front of 117 Holly Street after striking a stop sign and a fire hydrant while driving to cross Bernard Drive.

Officers performed field sobriety tests on the driver, Leroy Harris, who was slurring his speech and gave a roadside breath test sample that read .138 BrAC.

Harris was taken into custody and charged with DUI and Failure to Maintain Single Lane.