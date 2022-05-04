Man arrested for drugs and guns while out on bond for similar charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 22 year-old has been arrested in connection to guns and drugs being found in the 700 block of Tidewater Circle.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators and members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force were executing a search warrant when they found a Taurus .38 revolver, 14 pounds of marijuana, materials for packaging the marijuana, and about $28,000. It was after finding these things that deputies arrested Jaquez Devontae Durham.

Durham is being held without bond, and is charged with several drug and gun related charges, but he also had a bond surrender from an arrest that took place in November 12th of 2021– for similar drug and gun related charges.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.