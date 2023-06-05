Man arrested for burglary at Parker Chapel AME Church

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a burglary at a church.

MCSO says they received a call alerting them to the burglary taking place at Parker Chapel AME Church off of GA Hwy 83 South. While on their way, deputies saw a male subject leaving the area on foot– when they tried to make contact with him he fled on foot. After a short search of the area, deputies found the suspect without incident.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Bauer of Macon. Deputies found 3 microphones and other miscellaneous items he stole from the church. Bauer was found to have made a forced entry through the back door of the church.

Bauer was taken to the Monroe County Jail where he’s being charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and theft by taking.