Man arrested for attempted burglary of Marathon gas station on Harrison Rd

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man has been arrested for attempting to burglarize a Marathon gas station early Saturday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they caught 23-year-old Derrick Goodson hiding in the bathroom ceiling of the gas station located on Harrison road just before 3 a.m.

After taking Goodson into custody, deputies found out, he was also involved in another burglary attempt at the same gas station at an earlier date.

Goodson is being charged with burglary and criminal attempt to commit a felony.