Man arrested early Thursday for attempting to steal catalytic converters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest was made early Thursday morning after a call came in to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in response to loud sawing noises heard near the Raffield Tire Master on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Poplar Street.

The BCSO says 34-year-old Trent Lorenzo Veal Jr. was taken into custody for attempting to take catalytic converters off 2 trucks in the Raffield parking lot with a saw.

Veal is in jail for 2 counts of Theft by taking-felony and a Probation violation felony without bond.

Veal was taken into jail around 3 a.m. this morning.