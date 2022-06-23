Man arrested after running from deputies in Monroe County

According to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled over Dontavious Hicks on I-75 north just past the Johnstonville Road exit.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man Wednesday after he ran from deputies.

During the stop, Hicks ran off.

After a brief manhunt, deputies were able to find Hicks and take him into custody.

He’s charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers.

