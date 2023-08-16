Man arrested, 2 others wanted in ATM theft attempt

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested and two others are wanted in connection to an attempt to steal an ATM on Bass road early Wednesday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the bank OZK.

When deputies were sent to the scene they found 3 suspects using a stolen Ford F150 to try to take the ATM at the bank. The suspects fled the scene on foot, though deputies were able to catch one of them– 35-year-old Antuane Simmons.

Simmons is being charged with criminal attempt to commit theft, fleeing law enforcement, and more.

Anyone with information about the incident or other suspects involved is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.