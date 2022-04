Magnolia Soap Box Derby comes back to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Magnolia Soap Box Derby is back in Macon this weekend with feats of speed, science and creativity.

This year the derby includes 10 high school teams and 25 adult teams. The soap box car races start at 10:00 a.m. on Magnolia Street at Washington Park in Macon.

There will also be dance teams, a DJ, and food and drink vendors joining in on the fun. There’s also going to be a big wheel race for kids ages 4-9 years old.