Macon’s Heritage Elementary hosts career day

Heritage Elementary Students on Careers on Wheels Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heritage Elementary School held a “Careers on Wheels” event on Friday.

The elementary school brought in people from different career fields to show students what they do.

Fire fighters, police officers, electricians and workers from other fields brought in their vehicles to show students.

“It’s an opportunity for children to be exposed at a young age,” principal Donna Cline said. “We’ve got to start experiencing career exploration at an early age, and therefore they will have plenty of opportunities to decide what they want to be when they grow up.”