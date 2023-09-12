Macon’s First Presbyterian Day School honors 9/11 victims with chalk memorial

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — First Presbyterian Day School students used chalk and prayer to pay tribute to 9/11 victims, including a school alumnus who lost his life in the Pentagon attack, in a campus ceremony on Monday.

Students were handed a list containing the names of individuals who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks 22 years ago. Each student then wrote down 3-5 names on the sidewalks throughout the campus. Despite not having lived through the tragic events, students still understand their importance.

“So many people died on that day,” 7th grader Brennan Respress said. “It makes me sad.”

“You can tell they see the gravity of the situation,” FPD Dean of Students Seth Graham said. “A lot of our students have fathers and mothers who served overseas after 9/11.” Graham says he decided to serve in the military following the 9/11 attacks and continues to serve in the reserves.

The name of Major Wallace Cole Hogan, Jr., an alumnus of the school who died at the Pentagon on 9/11, was among those written in chalk. A plaque in his honor stands near the school’s flag, which was flown at half-staff throughout the day.

In addition to the chalk memorial, students also created a handprint flag, had discussions about the tragic day and organized prayer sessions.