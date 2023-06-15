Macon200 announces anthem for Macon’s Bicentennial Celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A song by a Macon artist will hold a special place in Macon’s history for celebrating the city’s residents, history and culture.

“I Love My City” was announced as the official anthem for Macon’s Bicentennial Celebration happening all this year. The song references the city’s cultural landmarks, famous residents and the iconic Cherry Blossom Festival.

Songwriter CMD Styles said he wanted his song to be both educational and entertaining.

“I think history is a big part of life, period,” he said. “So I just wanted to try to write a song that made people realize there’s such a lot of great things going on in Macon and be proud of your city. Represent your city.”

The anthem was announced Wednesday at Macon’s Capitol Theater by the Macon200 Campaign. The premier is part of Macon’s Juneteenth celebration and national Black Music Month.

You can find the original recording of the song here: CMD STYLES ” I LOVE MY CITY ” MUSIC VIDEO