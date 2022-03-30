Macon wig shop explains Alopecia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A local wig shop is explaining what Alopecia is following the joke comedian Chris Rock made about Jada Pinkett-Smith during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

Shh! It’s a Wig employees say they see many clients dealing with Alopecia, which is an autoimmune disorder that attacks hair follicles and can cause people to lose their hair.

Shh! It’s a Wig co-owner Gloria Marable says they see clients as young as 6-years-old who come to get wigs as a way to feel empowered.

“We have a lot of clients that have gone on to just use different wigs and have fun with having this disease,” she said. “Just being able to change up their wigs. But just know you’re a beautiful person. It’s not the outside, but it’s the inside and what’s in your heart.”

Shh! It’s a Wig says if you’re dealing with Alopecia, you can reach out to them to make an appointment. There are also local Alopecia support groups you can join.