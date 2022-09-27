Macon Water Authority preparing for Hurricane Ian impacts

The Macon Water Authority is clearing its stormwater systems of debris and blockages ahead of any potential impact from Hurricane Ian.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority is clearing its stormwater systems of debris and blockages ahead of any potential impact from Hurricane Ian.

MWA has made several inspections of more than 50 “hotspots” in Macon-Bibb County that regularly clog, as well as spots reported by the public.

MWA asks residents to inspect areas around their homes and clear debris from drains, inlets, grates and pipes, which will allow the authority’s system to run more smoothly.

“If they would do a self inspect on their property, if they have any yard inlets, make sure they are free and clear of leaves or debris,” ” MWA stormwater manager Marvin Land said. “Drive way pipes, make sure that the pipe is open. Just loose debris, that may cause a major problem.”

If you have any questions about how to prevent water damage to your home, you can call MWA’s customer care line at (478) 464-5600.