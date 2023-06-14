Macon, Warner Robins titleholders prepare for Miss Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 90 women from across Georgia will take the stage and compete in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Teen Scholarship Competition in Columbus. This is the 78th year for the event. And titleholders from Macon and Warner Robins say they are prepared for the pageant stage.

“I have actually been preparing for Miss Georgia for the past 10 years,” said 2023 Miss International City Sarah Stallings. “I started in the Miss Georgia scholarship competition when I was 15 years old. Miss Georgia is everything I always wanted to be.”

Titleholders compete for four days from June 14-17th at the Bill Heard Theatre of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in historic Uptown Columbus. Preliminary rounds include evening gown, personal interview, fitness and talent. And each lady must have a community service pitch or imitative.

“I think that’s my favorite part about this organization,” said Miss Warner Robins Teen Cameron Griffin. “Because preparing for the state level, we’re able to represent something we feel strongly about. And we are able to share it throughout the state of Georgia.”

When it comes to winning, Middle Georgia has an edge. Current Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis is from Warner Robins. And local title holders are hoping to keep the crown close.

“We don’t really push ourselves to the limit,” said Miss Macon LeXandria Richardson. “And sometimes we can get comfortable. But Kelsey honestly shows how far we can go.”

There’s also a successful history tied to Macon and Miss Georgia.

“The first Miss America from Georgia was actually a Miss Macon,” said Miss Macon Teen Mary-Margaret Waddell.

In fact, two Miss Georgia titleholders have gone on to be named Miss America. They are Neva Jane Langley of Macon in 1953 and Betty Cantrell of Warner Robins in 2016. Additionally, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Olivia McMillan of Warner Robins was crowned Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2015.

Finals and crowning night is Saturday, June 17th. More than $75,000 in scholarships will be awarded.