Macon VA hospital aims to help in fight against overdoses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Macon VA hospital handed out Narcan nasal spray.

Narcan can be used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

“So easy to use, you can use it within maybe one to two minutes,” pain clinical pharmacist Nieka Jackson said. “It comes in a little package. You don’t have to put it together. The medicine is already loaded in to the doses, so all they have to do is insert the nasal spray into the person’s nose and give them the dose.”

Jackson says opioid overdoses and accidental overdoses have risen across the globe since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Narcan is available for free to veterans at VA hospitals.

