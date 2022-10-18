Macon Touchdown Club Week 9 Players of the Week

GMC head coach Rob Manchester spoke at this week's meeting.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With the conclusion of high school football’s week nine, the Macon Touchdown Club announced its players of the week.

The first Co-Back of the Week is Geo Wade, junior wide receiver from Jones County. Wade had 111 receiving yards and one touchdown on four catches in his team’s 24-7 victory over Dutchtown.

The second Co-Back of the Week is Antone Johnson, sophomore running back and cornerback from Tattnall Square Academy. Johnson had 102 rushing yards and one touchdown on just six rush attempts in his team’s 41-13 victory over Mount de Sales Academy.

The Lineman of the Week is Jamarion Parker, junior nose guard from Jones County. Parker had eight tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and four quarterback hurries in his team’s 24-7 victory over Dutchtown.