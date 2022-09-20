Macon Touchdown Club Players of Week 5

Mark Schlabach spoke at this week's Macon Touchdown Club's meeting.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Touchdown Club named three Players of the Week for Week 5.

The Back of the Week is sophomore running back Nick Woodford from Northeast. Woodford rushed 27 times for 257 yards with four touchdowns and added four receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown during the Raiders’ 47-21 victory over ACE.

The Lineman of the week is freshman defensive end Rinaldo Callaway from Southwest. Callaway had six tackles and three tackles for loss in the Patriots’ 61-0 victory over Jordan.

The Special Teams Player of the Week is junior kick returner, wide receiver, and defensive back Jordan Green from Rutland. Green had two receiving touchdowns, seven tackles, and an interception as a wide receiver and defensive back. As the kick returner, Green had a 90-yard return touchdown which would become the game-winning score in the Hurricane’s 26-19 victory over Central.