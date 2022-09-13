Macon Touchdown Club Players of Week 4

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Touchdown Club hosted its first meeting of the 2022 high school football season.

Kennesaw State University football head coach Brian Bohannon spoke at this week’s meeting.

Outside of Bohannon’s speech, the club gave out the players of the week honors for the first four weeks of play.

Week four features three players.

The Back of the Week is Westside freshman quarterback James Neville. Neville completed 12 of 16 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns in the Seminoles’ 51-7 victory over Rutland.

The first Co-Lineman of the Week is Howard junior linebacker Ethan Ellington. Ellington had 12 tackles, seven solo and five assists, two tackles for loss and a safety in the Huskies’ 16-7 victory over Harris County.

The second Co-Lineman of the Week is Northeast senior defensive end Carlton Jackson. Jackson had 15 tackles, eight solo and seven assists, four tackles for loss, and three sacks in the Raiders’ 26-8 victory over Carver.