Macon Touchdown Club Middle Georgia Kick-off Classic scores and highlights

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Touchdown Club hosted its 7th Annual Middle Georgia Kick-off Classic at Mercer University on August 20.

The first game featured the Jones County Greyhounds defeating the Northside Eagles 27-21. Greyhound’s quarterback Judd Anderson went 14 for 23 with 201 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

In the second game, the Northeast Raiders and Mary Persons Bulldogs did not finish their game due to several weather delays.

Neither team scored in the first quarter, but both scored two touchdowns in the second; however, the Raiders missed their first extra-point attempt and failed on their two-point conversion, giving the Bulldogs a 14-12 lead at halftime.

With weather delays continuing throughout the second half, the game was called off with just under 10 minutes left in the third quarter, and options are being considered to finish the game at a later date.