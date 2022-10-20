Macon teen spreads positivity, knowledge with online interviews

Jalen Aliyu is the Macon teen behind the YouTube channel 'Jalen Says'

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jalen Aliyu is an actor, a chef, host, model and published journalist. And he is only 13 years old.

Jalen is also the Macon teen behind the YouTube channel Jalen Says. The young journalist uses his platform to interview everyone from politicians to music artists and other teens.

Jalen says his goal is to spread positivity and introduce you to someone new.

