Macon schools take part in ‘Read for the Record’

The event brings millions of adults and children together to read the same book on the same day.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community leaders and volunteers stepped into the classroom today to Read for the Record. Organized by the United Way, the event brings millions of adults and children together to read the same book on the same day.

41NBC’s Shelby Coates joined volunteers and students from Rutland High School to read to classes at Bruce Elementary School in Macon.

This year’s book is “Nigel and the Moon” by Georgia author Antwan Eady. The story follows a young book as he tells his dreams to the moon. Bruce Elementary Media Specialist Lisa Maddux says the story encourages students to follow their dreams and dream careers.

Maddux says some people read to multiple classes today, but every Bruce Elementary class had a reader.

For more information about Read for the Record or to volunteer with United Way of Central Georgia, click here.