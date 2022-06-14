Macon Salvation Army open to public to cool off as temperatures rise

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Salvation Army in Macon is working to help keep people cool and hydrated as temperatures rise into the triple digits.

Located at 1955 Broadway in Macon, the public is welcome to come in and cool off, so that nobody has to stay in the heat all day. Volunteers say they want to keep people safe from heat stroke, and that everyone is welcome.

The Salvation Army is also accepting snacks and bottled water, if anyone is looking to donate. Those interested in more details can give them a call at 478-746-8572.