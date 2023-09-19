Macon Riverside Post Office to close permanently

The post office will close on Friday, September 29 due to a non-renewal of the property's lease, according to the United States Postal Service.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Riverside Post Office will be closing after the lease for the property was not renewed.

The post office, located at 2720 Riverside Dr. Suite 124, will close on Friday, September 29. Customers can resume their service at the Macon Main Post Office, located on College Street, starting Monday, October 2.

The United States Postal Service said in a statement it is currently exploring options for another location and customers will be notified about any updates.