Macon residents wear red and black during ‘Hunker Down Day’ in support of Georgia Bulldogs

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp declared January 9 “Hunker Down Day” to support the University of Georgia Bulldogs in their fight for the College Football National Championship.

People in Middle Georgia are celebrating UGA playing for back-to-back national championships, and wearing red and black was the biggest way they were showing their enthusiasm Monday.

Shirt seller Eddie Davis has been set up on Spring Street in Macon for days.

“I’m a big sports fan, and I like to represent the teams that are out there, and my team is the Georgia Bulldogs,” Davis said. “I just wanted to represent them by selling t-shirts and hats and hoodies.”

Local schools are also drumming up support for the team, including Bibb County’s Skyview Elementary.

“I think that they’re excited,” principal Sarah Carlson-Dartez said. “They know that they’re going home, and they’re going to be watching the game with their families and just excited because so many of us are Georgia Bulldog fans.”

“I’m excited because I really hope the Georgia Bulldogs win and if they do I would be very happy,” Skyview Elementary School student Abigail Mason said.

It’s also a big night for local restaurants that cater to sports fans.

Wild Wing Café at River Crossing is hosting a game day watch party.

Owner Kenneth Simmons says the restaurant has prepared several drink and salad specials for the “eat in” crowd and special wing baskets for customers to take home.

‘We got extra staff on hand today just to make everything runs smooth and that we can anticipate the extra surge of customers from what we would typically have on a Monday evening,” he said.

Glorys Days Grill on Arkwright Road in Macon was also hosting a watch party and accepting reservations.

Governor Kemp’s proclamation reminds the team and fans to do as legendary announcer Larry Munson once said: “Hunker it down one more time.”