Macon Quilt Show back after four-year hiatus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Quilt Show is back for the first time in four years.

The show is being held at the Methodist Children’s Home, located at 304 Pierce Avenue.

More than 150 quilts are on display. The quilts feature different colors, patterns and themes.

We spoke with Helen Anderson, the Chairperson for the Heart of Georgia Quilt Guild, which traditionally puts on the event every two years.

“We do not sell the quilts,” she said. “It is just purely for sharing our love of quilting. We also make around 30 quilts for the Children’s Home.”

Anderson says there is a lot to do at the show.

“We have lots of applique,” she said. “We have some hand quilting. We have lots of demonstrations of different techniques that are going on.”

According to Anderson, hundreds of people walk through the show’s doors each time, including people like Carol Puckett from North Carolina.

“It’s just amazing the things that these women have been able to create,” she said. “If you don’t know anything about a quilt, it’s a great way to educate yourself.”

Gladys Keith, a member of the organization who has been quilting for as long as she can remember, says she made 100 quilts during the pandemic.

She says getting to talk to others who share a love for the art is the best part about the show.

“Some people say quilting is going out of style,” she said. “Well this proves it’s not. The long arm has really brought back people wanting to do that.”

The show continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $7.