Macon ‘Pet Pantry’ hopes to curb pet surrenders

SOS partners with the Humane Society of the United States, Chewy and PetSmart to provide a tractor-trailer filled with bags of dog food, cat food, cat litter and other pet supplies.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — SOS Rescue hosted a pet pantry Tuesday for people who need help taking care of their furry friends.

People can come and get up to 150 pounds of food for their animals. SOS hopes the pet pantries will help keep people from surrendering or dumping their animals.

“It’s to hopefully keep so many animals from coming into our rescue, because we don’t have the space. None of the rescues do right now,” Founder and President of SOS Kerri Fickling said. “Second, hopefully, it helps them to keep their animals. Nobody wants to part with their pets, so this is hopefully a way that they can get through the tough times.”

SOS is hosting another Pet Pantry Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3870 Lake Street in Macon. You can follow their Facebook page for announcements about future pet pantries.