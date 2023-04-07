Macon Periods Easier celebrates fourth anniversary at Society Garden

The group hopes to reduce the stigma around menstruation and make products more accessible.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC?WMGT) – The group “Macon Periods Easier” celebrated its fourth anniversary with an event at The Society Garden Thursday night.

Macon Periods Easier works with 42 organizations throughout Bibb County to provide menstruation products for girls of all ages.

President Sarah Spencer says she hopes to reduce the stigma around menstruation and make products more accessible, especially for students living under the poverty line.

“Our goal tonight is to be able to provide enough products for the 5,700 approximate menstruating students in Bibb County public schools with menstrual supplies over the summer,” she said.

Thursday’s event included a silent auction, music and specialty drinks.

To donate products, visit the organization’s Facebook or Instagram or by email them at MaconPeriodsEasier@gmail.com.