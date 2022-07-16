Macon pastors to come together to help stop violence

"Stop the Killings" town hall is Saturday, at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Several Macon pastors are coming together in an effort to reduce violence.

The event includes both prayer and discussion sessions. Changing Mindsets Organization is behind the effort.

Executive Director Herbert Dennard, said it’s up to the community to care about the safety of each other.

Macon District Attorney Anita Howard, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office will be also be at the town hall.

“We’re not waiting on them to come in and try to save us we have to save ourselves and we will save ourselves,” said New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Pastor Richard Robinson.

The event is from 11 a.m until 1 p.m.