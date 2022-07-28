Macon pastor honored for 50 years of service

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Pastor Eddie D. Smith Sr. of Macedonia Baptist Church was honored for his 50 years of service with the unveiling of Eddie D. Smith Sr. Way on Wednesday.

It’s a section of road located on Second Street between Central and Piedmont Avenues.

Pastor Smith says the ceremony was about more than just himself.

“Really inviting them to come, celebrate with us,” he said. “We want to be their church, and this is more than a recognition for my wife and me. It is more than recognition.”



The Macon-Bibb County Commission recently voted unanimously on the approval of the street dedication.

District 2 Commissioner Paul Bronson spoke about what Macedonia Baptist Church means to the community.

“It’s really a corner stone in this community,” he said. “When we have our feedings, when citizens need things, clothing, food, anything like that, they know they can come right up the street to Macedonia and get the things that they need for their families.”

The church also unveiled the name of its praise center. It will be called the Lead Servant Eddie D Smith Senior Praise Center.