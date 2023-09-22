Macon participating in “Bee’s Knees Week” to help plant habitats for honeybees

Barr Hill gin will plant 10 square feet of bee habitat for every cocktail picture posted to social media.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bars and restaurants in downtown Macon are participating in the Barr Hill “Bees Knees Week”. The event is being held to help restore pollinator habitats for honeybees.

People who participate can post pictures of Bar Hill gin cocktails on social media using the hashtag #BeesKneesWeek and tag @BarrHillGin.

Barr Hill says it will plant 10 square feet of bee habitat for every post. Participants can also enter a prize drawing, with every venue they visit counting as one entry.

According to Sales Consultant at Prime Wine and Spirits, Emma Darnell, Bar Hill uses honey as an ingredient in its gin and vodka.

“A lot of people don’t know that pollinators have a hand in one out of every three bites of food that we eat, so they’re super important to the ecosystem, and their habitats are dwindling,” said Darnell.

“Bee’s Knees Week” begins September 22 and lasts through October 1.

Prizes for the drawing include tote bags, hats, honey, a bartending kit or a bottle of Barr Hill gin.

Participating venues include: