Macon native and Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus is hosting a community for Macon’s youth

This is the 2nd annual community day assembled by Cephus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Detroit Lions wide receiver and Macon native Quintez Cephus is hosting his 2nd annual community day for the youth of Macon.

The community day will include several activities for the children, plus free lunch and gifts for the first 150 kids.

For Cephus, his main objective is to show Macon’s youth that by making good decisions, you can positively impact your life’s trajectory.

“There’s a lot going on every day—a lot of crime and violence and things of that nature. And we just want to create a space where noticeable people are being around, guys that have been successful, women that have been successful in our community. We want to create a space to show our younger kids that it’s possible, there’s a way out based on your choices,” said Cephus.

The community day will be held this Saturday, July 16, at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.