Macon NAACP holds lunch for sanitation workers, honoring MLK’s legacy

The lunch coincides with the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was advocating for striking sanitation workers.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon sanitation workers were treated to a luncheon Tuesday in recognition of their hard work, and in remembrance of a civil rights champion.

The Macon NAACP branch, along with the Macon-Bibb County MLK Board, held a luncheon to thank the city’s sanitation workers for an often underappreciated job.

Gwenette Westbrooks, President of the Macon NAACP, explained that sanitation workers are often paid the less for working more.

“Because a lot of things in the community, if they were not here, we would be in chaos if the sanitation workers and Parks and Beautification was not here to keep our city clean,” Westbrooks said.

Workers from the Macon-Bibb Solid Waste and Parks and Beautification Departments enjoyed the meal in their honor. Volunteers from the Macon NAACP and MLK Board helped serve trays of chicken, greens, stuffing and more to let sanitation workers know they are valued. Each worker also received a personalized certificate of appreciation, signed by Westbrooks.

Kelvin Rolle has worked for the Solid Waste Department for nearly three years. He said the luncheon was an honor.

“It’s nice somebody recognizes your work and the stuff that you’re doing for the community,” said Rolle.

But a deeper message was also observed during the luncheon. Fifty-five years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

At the time, Dr. King was advocating for sanitation workers, who were on strike for better working conditions and higher pay.

Westbrooks says that Dr. King’s efforts should be remembered every day, and the luncheon is a way to honor both Dr. King and the people he worked to uplift.

“We just want to continue to do this because we know that this is something that Dr. King would be proud of,” said Westbrooks, “that we would continue to carry his legacy, and to make sure that the sanitation workers are taken care of.”

The Macon NAACP has hosted this luncheon in partnership with the Macon-Bibb County MLK Board for over 5 years, and they hope to continue recognizing sanitation workers for years to come.