Macon Mental Health Matters gets new logo

This program incorporates a holistic approach for reducing recidivism, resolving conflict without using violence, and increasing access to mental health care.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mental Health Matters initiative is rebranding itself with a new logo. The public had the chance to see the new design during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Project Manager Andrea Cooke of Southern Center for Choice Theory said the logo stands out more.

“It didn’t really tell people what it was,” said Cooke. “And it wasn’t a whole lot of character to the logo. So we worked with Mercer’s Advance Design Class to develop a new logo that was eye catching and really encompassed what we were hoping to provide to the community.”

MMHM also reminded the crowd about its free exercise classes and group hikes.

“We are so excited to show everyone what we’ve been working on the last few months,” said Cooke. “We’ve been working hard to make free mental health services more accessible to everyone in our community. Mental health has so many different components and we’re proud to say we’re hitting many of those.”

The MMHM initiative include mental health counseling for both individuals and families, financial counseling, conflict resolution and non-traditional mental health activities like yoga, pop-up gyms, training, parenting/IECMH, etc. These services are offered in the community at no cost to the client. And they increase the opportunity for access to care.

Cooke says the program incorporates a holistic approach for reducing recidivism, resolving conflict without using violence, and increasing access to mental health care within the Macon-Bibb County area. MMHM also serves to inform the community about therapy in general. Cooke says this will lead to destigmatizing mental health and increase access to mental health care.