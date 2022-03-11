Macon Medical Group providing free kidney screenings this month

Thursday, March 10 was World Kidney Day, and The Macon Medical Group is providing free kidney screenings all this month.

Kidneys are responsible for dispelling waste in the body as well as keeping blood clean.

According to Heather Self, a nurse practitioner, there are no early signs that someone may have kidney failure.

Self says a simple diet is key to good kidney health.

“Keep it super simple, super clean, your fruits your vegetables lean proteins, drinking plenty water of course,” she said. ” Those are essential to not only helping with blood pressure and diabetes, but maintaining a healthy weight.”