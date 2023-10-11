Macon Mayhem Introduces Youth Hockey Program

The youth hockey program will feature two sectors: Intro to Hockey and Gator Hockey.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — “It may not happen this year, but it will happen, is youth hockey in Macon. And that means from I don’t know what ice is to people that have already skated. But we will start out if you don’t even know how to skate or don’t know what hockey is, and we’re going to go on through to get you to where maybe you’ll come back and play for the Mayhem one year,” said Dr. John Sapp, Macon Mayhem co-owner and Chief Medical Officer.

Three months after that statement in July 2023, the Macon Mayhem is introducing Macon Gators, a youth hockey program.

The youth program will feature two sectors: Intro to Hockey and Gator Hockey.

Intro to Hockey will be for kids who have never skated before and want to learn the sport at a beginner level. Gator Hockey is designed for players who have previous hockey experience or are ready for the next step after Intro to Hockey.

Membership is $200 and includes 20 ice times with coach Kyle Blight.

The first ice time is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 20th. For registration and more information head to macongatorshockey.net.