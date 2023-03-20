Macon man in jail after shooting his wife

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is behind bars after shooting his wife during an argument. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened in the 2700 block of Alandale Drive just before 5:00 p.m Sunday…

The release states 70-year-old Eddie Gene Williams and his 75-year-old wife got into an argument at their residence and during the argument Eddie retrieved a firearm and shot his wife one time. He then surrendered to deputies upon their arrival. His wife was transported to Atrium Health Navicent where she was listed in critical but stable condition. No one else was injured during the incident.

Williams was transported to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence. He is being held without bond.