Macon man charged with shooting at vehicle in Monroe County

The suspect is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage to Property.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is facing charges stemming from a shooting incident along Rivoli Road in Monroe County. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Ernest Hale-Clark. He is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage to Property.

Around 1:40 Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to an altercation between two people. Deputies located the victims traveling along Rivoli Road. They were not injured, but they told deputies that two bullets hit their vehicle.

An investigation helped deputies identify the suspects vehicle. And that led to Hale-Clark’s arrest.

He currently remains in the Monroe County Jail without bond.