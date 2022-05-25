Macon man arrested in connection to April bank robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the early April bank robbery that took place at Mid-South Community Federal Credit Union.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators and members of the U.S. Marshalls and FBI worked to arrest 55 year-old Felix Cordes of Macon after finding that he was connected to the bank robbery on April 5th. The robbery involved a suspect coming into the Mid-South Community Federal Credit Union on Lasseter Place around 10:37 in the morning, and brandishing a weapon demanding money. After receiving the money from the cash registers, he fled on foot into an unknown direction.

Cordes was found walking near the intersection of Sycamore Street and Forest Avenue on Tuesday afternoon (May 24th), where he was apprehended and taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed. He was later taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Felix Cordes is currently being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond, and is charged with Armed Robbery, 5 counts of aggravated assault, and a separate charge of parole violation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.