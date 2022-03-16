Macon Mall Amphitheater project budget increases by $4M

Photo Credit to Macon-Bibb Communications

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County Commissioners approved the addition of $4 million dollars more to the plan that is turning the Macon Mall into an amphitheater.

The Commission approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Urban Development Authority on Tuesday night. The contract issues a total of $44 million dollars in taxable revenue bonds in order to pay for the project. Last year, the contract approved $40 million.

Commissioners approved the $4 million increase at Tuesday night’s commission meeting.