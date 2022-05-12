Macon Judicial Circuit DA provides update on January officer-involved shooting in Crawford County

KNOXVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Denrick Stallings’ family left the Crawford County Courthouse Wednesday feeling like there’s no justice for his death.

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard got the case files back from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation regarding the January 9 shooting that resulted in Stallings’ death. After reviewing the case files, Howard says her office will not move forward with charges against Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Owenby.

Elaine Gibson, Denrick Stallings’ mother, says the announcement wasn’t what she was hoping for.

“I feel like that officer should have been charged for what he did,” she said. “I mean, you don’t go around just killing people just because of a traffic stop.”

D.A. Howard says there is dashcam footage of the attempted traffic stop and of the car chase involving Deputy Owenby and Stallings. She also says there is video from several residences that confirm the direction of a foot chase after Stallings crashed, but, there’s no video of the shooting–only a re-enactment.

“Deputy Owenby demonstrated a re-enactment of the events for them to explain the struggle that led up to the shooting itself,” Howard said. “The GBI made a video of this re-enactment in real time.”

According to D.A. Howard, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office did not have body cameras at the time of the shooting. Since then, the sheriff’s office has requested around $16,000 in financial assistance from her office, which was paid in full.

“Per Sheriff Lewis Walker, the body cameras for his department were ordered on April 25, 2022, and should arrive in four weeks,” Howard said.

Pastor Charlotte Smith is the Stallings’ spokesperson. She’s concerned since this is Deputy Owenby’s second on the job shooting in Crawford County.

“The narrative always remain the same,” she said. “‘I felt threatened. The person reached for my weapon, and that’s when I used excessive force,'” Smith said.

Gibson says Deputy Owenby’s account of what happened between him and her son doesn’t sound like Denrick at all.

“He was not a violent person at all,” she said. “He was the sweetest child. He made everybody laugh. There’s no way.”

D.A. Howard urges anyone with evidence or information in this case to come forward. If you have any information, call (478) 987-4545.

The Stallings family is also moving forward with their own investigation.

We reached out to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for a response to D.A. Howard’s announcement, but we have not heard back.