Macon hosting Georgia Downtown Association Conference this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Terminal Station is hosting the annual Georgia Downtown Association Conference this week.



Throughout the week, downtown professionals from around Georgia will participate in classes and presentations that include how to apply for grants, and loans, activity ideas and tourism.

It serves as a networking opportunity and a chance for downtown professionals to see what other cities are doing and then take ideas back to their cities.

Chair of the Mainstreet Macon Board, Trish Whitley, said the conference is great exposure for Macon.

“These are people that are downtown champions, and they’ll go back and tell their communities, ‘Hey, I saw this in Macon or that in Macon, and we should try to do this. Macon has it going on, and we should try to do something that Macon’s doing,’ so that’s really great,” Whitley said.



Connie Tabor, the Community Development Director in Toccoa, said she’s going use lessons learned immediately.



“We have a local theater in Toccoa, so we were able to gather some information to take back home as far as applying for grants to help with restoration and an addition to our theater, so that’s just one example of something that I’ve learned this morning that I can take back home and implement,” she said.

The conference runs through August 25.