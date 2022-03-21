Macon Holiday Inn robbed, clerk sprayed with pepper spray

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Holiday Inn at 240 North Macon Street was robbed Sunday night, around 11:28 p.m.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a report was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center that a male individual wearing a gray hoodie over a black baseball cap with a face mask and gray sweatpants had entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then pepper sprayed the clerk and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register before fleeing on foot into an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.