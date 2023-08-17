Macon Film Festival begins Thursday and runs all weekend

The festival will feature more than 96 films from around the world.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thursday is the start of the annual Macon Film Festival. The festival features more than 96 films from around the world. It also showcases 64 traditional independent films. Films span various categories like music documentary, Georgia made, documentary feature, LGBTQ shorts and special screening events.

The President of the Macon Film Festival Board of Directors said not only is this a good time for movie buffs, its a great time for filmmakers.

“It’s always great to see filmmakers come down and to see to them be able to network,” said Justin Andrews. “Of course see their films or projects of whatever they are doing on a bigger screen and of course being able to see crowd reactions to the film or show or documentaries or whatever they may have.”

You can find festival tickets, schedule information and more at https://www.maconfilmfestival.com/.

Below are a few event categories to consider:

Narrative features (These feature films have five standard elements: plot, setting, character, conflict, and theme.) For example-“Hayseed”, showing Friday, August 18 at 4:30 p.m., written and directed by Travis Burgess, follows the discovery of a Reverend’s body and subsequent investigation by retired detective (Bill Sage), who uncovers corruption and murder in a Rust Belt community.

Documentary feature (A documentary is a film examining an event or person based on facts.)

For example-“Jimmy in Saigon”, Saturday, August 19 at 4:45 p.m., focuses on filmmaker Peter McDowell’s brother Jimmy, an American 24-year-old Vietnam veteran who died as a civilian in Saigon in 1972. In his quest to get to know his brother, Peter investigates Jimmy’s drug use and sexuality, uncovering a hidden romance, new family ties and a remarkable global love story.

Special Screenings:

“Chasing Chasing Amy”

The 1997 cult classic “Chasing Amy” is considered a cornerstone of LGBTQ+ cinema, and it was very impactful for Kansas-bred filmmaker Sav Rodgers. In his directorial debut, Rodgers explores his childhood love for “Chasing Amy”, the film’s complicated legacy, and its transformational impact on his coming of age and queer identity. “Chasing Chasing Amy” will be shown on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7:15pm, at the Douglass Theatre.

“Pee Wee’s Big Adventure”

Honoring the late Paul Reubens, The Macon Film Festival will screen this cult classic film on Friday, Aug. 18 at 9:15 pm, Museum of Arts and Sciences Outdoor Amphitheater. This comedic film surrounds man-child Pee-wee Herman who lives a magical life but has one possession that he treasures over all the others – his bicycle. This screening will be free to the public.

“Drumline” (2002) and the “Battle of the Bands” honoring special guest Dallas Austin

The Macon Film Festival, along with special guest Dallas Austin and other celebrity judges, will host a “Battle of the Bands” marching band performance featuring Bibb County students from Central Fine Arts & International Baccalaureate Magnet High School, Howard High School and Westside High School.

This free event will be held outside of the Grand Opera House on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 5pm. A free screening of the 2002 film “Drumline”, which was produced by special guest Dallas Austin, will be shown at the Grand Opera House immediately after the performance.

“It’s Only Life After All”

Directed by Alexandria Bombach, “It’s Only Life After All” details the lives, careers, and impact of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers- better known as the Indigo Girls. Despite facing misogyny, homophobia and a harsh cultural climate, the Indigo Girls represented radical self-acceptance to multiple generations of fans. Bombach brings us into a contemporary conversation with Amy and Emily, alongside decades of the band’s home movies and intimate present-day verité. “It’s Only Life After All” will be shown on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7pm, the Douglass Theatre.

The full schedule for the event can be viewed at https://maconfilmfest2023.sched.com/. Tickets to the screenings can be purchased at tinyurl.com/597k5f2s. Those who have an all-access pass to MFF can attend the screenings at no cost while tickets are still available.

To learn more about the Macon Film Festival please visit www.MaconFilmFestival.com.