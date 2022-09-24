Macon family still searching for family member missing since April

"Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call me."

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one.

We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help.

That’s the message Ruby King has for her son, Freddie King. She hasn’t seen or heard from him since April.

“I just want to know where my son is, that’s all I ask, because something isn’t right,” said Ruby.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Freddie was homeless and last seen by a friend on April 15. Ten days later, deputies say they found him at the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail, while trying to locate him.

Arlisia King, Freddie’s sister-in-law, says there has been no trace of where Freddie might be.

“If he is able to hear us and know that we love him, think about him everyday, and look forward to seeing him again,” she said.

Arlisia says he suffers from a mental health issue, but would always stay in touch with them through phone calls. Sometimes calling two or three times a day. She says the past few months without hearing from him have been heart wrenching.

“That’s my brother, I love him and it hurts me to see my family hurt, my mother in law, my husband and his other brother,” said King.

During the last several months, the family says they’ve gone to the places Freddie might be, with no sign of him.

They’re still keeping a positive mindset that he will be found.

“In my heart I still believe he’s out there, but that’s the only thing I can go on,” said Ruby.

If you have any information on where Freddie might be, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-866-68CRIME.