Macon couple fears for safety after home was shot twice in two weeks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon resident says he fears for his and his wife’s safety after their home was shot at twice in less than two weeks.

Imagine you’re sound asleep in bed when you are woken up by bullets being fired through your home. That’s what happened to William and Sharon Jackson twice at their Mickey Drive home.

Jackson says he and his wife have lived at the address for 24 years, and they’ve never experienced gun violence like this.

“It makes no sense,” Jackson said. “We haven’t done anything to anybody. We go to work, we come home, we go to church. You know, we’re just chill. We haven’t had any altercations with anybody, any arguments. I’m too old to be talking about fighting.”

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the first shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. on June 29.

Jackson says he woke up to what he thought was the sound fireworks but realized they were gunshots when he heard his back storm door shatter.

After reviewing footage from his security camera, Jackson says the suspects parked at a vacant house next door, then walked across his lawn and fired several shots at his house.

He said he then called 911, but police didn’t arrive until around 3:30 a.m., according to the incident report.

“When something like this happens, and I know that everybody feels like that when it happens to them, I feel like response was a little slow,” he said.

The second shooting happened July 11 around 3 a.m. Jackson says this time, shots were fired through his bedroom window from a vehicle in the street.

Jackson nor his wife were injured in either shooting. He says while he isn’t sure about moving, he no longer feels safe in his home.

“My prayer is I’m thankful to God that my wife and I are okay,” he said. “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, anywhere. No one deserves this to happen to them.”

If you have any tips, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.