Macon County residents get access to high speed fiber internet

30% of Macon County residents now have access to fast speed internet.

OGLETHORPE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Almost 3,000 Macon County residents now have access to high speed internet for the first time.

It’s all thanks to a partnership between the county and Kinetic Wireless.

The county held a ribbon held ceremony Wednesday to announce Kinetic’s expansion of high speed internet.

Michael Foore, Kinetic’s President of Operations in Georgia, says this will benefit thousands of business and homes.

“It’s a big day,” Foore said. “We enjoy coming to rural communities in Georgia and letting them know that through Kinetic, by Windstream’s investment, there’s now fiber in there downtown area and even extending beyond that to reach around 3,000 households and businesses.”

Georgia Representative Patty Bentley, who was at Wednesday’s ceremony, says the community needed more internet access.

“There’s so many things that go on where we need internet,” Bentley said. “This is going to help the county with educational efforts, health care, bringing in new industry, keeping all of our seniors and young adults connected.”

30% of the county now has access to fast speed internet. Oglethorpe councilwoman Jill Harrison says residents needed this to keep up with the times.

“This is a internet world,” Harrison said. “It’s not going anywhere, and it’s not changing, so I’m glad that Kinetic took it upon themselves to help our county.”

Foore says the county and customers can sign up for service at windstream.com.